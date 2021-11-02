Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kuraray alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kuraray and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuraray 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Kuraray.

Risk and Volatility

Kuraray has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuraray and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuraray 0.82% 7.25% 3.65% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuraray and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuraray $5.08 billion 0.65 $24.17 million $2.72 10.18 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.46 -$278.77 million $1.00 11.78

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Kuraray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Kuraray on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier. The Isoprene segment manufactures isoprene, fine chemicals, GENESTAR, SEPTON, liquid rubber, KURARITY acrylic thermoplastic elastomer, and others. The Functional Materials segment offers methacrylic resin, CLARINO, and dental materials in medical business. The Fibers and Textiles segment sells KURALON, polyester staple, KURAFLEX, hook and loop fasteners, and others. The Trading segment includes importing and exporting as well as the wholesaling of fibers and textiles such as polyester filament and chemicals. The Others segment deals with activated carbon, aqua, and engineering business. The company was founded on June 24, 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.