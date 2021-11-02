Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on November 15th

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $941.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

