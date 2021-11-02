Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after buying an additional 51,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 836.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 185,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 1,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,806. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

