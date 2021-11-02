Landbox (LAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $281,289.87

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $281,289.87 and $11,854.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

