Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

LGYRF remained flat at $$64.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

