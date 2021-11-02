Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Up to $13.82

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $15.24. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 301 shares.

LABP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

