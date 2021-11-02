Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Lannett has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lannett during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

