Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

LTRN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,500. Lantern Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTRN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

