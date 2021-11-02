Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.