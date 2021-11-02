Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
