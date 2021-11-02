LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

LNXSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LNXSF stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

