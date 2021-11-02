Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Lazard has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

