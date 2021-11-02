Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,409,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,027,000 after buying an additional 107,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear stock opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $121.63 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

