Legal & General Group Plc Invests $34,000 in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.34 million and a P/E ratio of -41.86.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

