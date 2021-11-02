Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGGNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $20.20. 10,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.