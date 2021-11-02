Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Shares in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $676.93 million, a PE ratio of -197.75 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

