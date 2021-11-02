Legal & General Group Plc Takes $29,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.