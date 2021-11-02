Legal & General Group Plc Takes Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

