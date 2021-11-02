Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

