Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.50.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

