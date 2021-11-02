Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($11.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of ETR:LEO opened at €13.83 ($16.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Leoni has a 1 year low of €4.74 ($5.58) and a 1 year high of €18.50 ($21.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $451.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.97.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

