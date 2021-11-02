LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LX opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.