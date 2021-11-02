LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

