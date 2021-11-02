LHC Group (LHCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. LHC Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.300-$6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.30-6.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LHC Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.25.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
