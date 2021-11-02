Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Trimmed by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

