Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.