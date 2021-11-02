Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 937,910 shares.The stock last traded at $97.46 and had previously closed at $101.21.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lightspeed POS by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

