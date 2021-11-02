Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

