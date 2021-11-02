Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.47.

Shares of LIN opened at $322.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 1 year low of $224.05 and a 1 year high of $324.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

