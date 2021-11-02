Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Lion alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09. Lion has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.