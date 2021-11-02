Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $329.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.62. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.26 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

