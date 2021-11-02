Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,754. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.51. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

