LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report $118.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.90 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $468.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LivePerson by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

