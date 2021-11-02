LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.930-$-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.20 million-$125.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.85 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-2.060-$-1.980 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. 1,044,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

