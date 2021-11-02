LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of LKQ worth $29,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 23.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 50.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

