Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.76 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

