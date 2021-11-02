Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.
NYSE LYG opened at $2.76 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
