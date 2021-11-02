LMR Partners LLP Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.