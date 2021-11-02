LMR Partners LLP Makes New $808,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 217,093 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $246,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $7,603,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of STX opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

