LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $12,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

