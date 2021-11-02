LMR Partners LLP Takes $496,000 Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.50% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,474,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000.

TSIB opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

