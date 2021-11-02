LMR Partners LLP Takes $571,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.