LMR Partners LLP Takes $746,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.38 and a 200 day moving average of $228.63. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

