LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.88% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000.

Shares of EJFA stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

