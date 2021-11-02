loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Issues Earnings Results

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

