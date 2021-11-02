Lobstex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $564,634.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $564,634.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,702,221 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

