LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,174.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.00447141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001198 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.00958266 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.