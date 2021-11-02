LOCGame Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,375.08 or 1.00288735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.57 or 0.06993807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 43,375,991 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOCGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

