Loews (NYSE:L) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Loews (NYSE:L) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

L stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 16,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

