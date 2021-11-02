Logitech International’s (LOGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.25. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,409. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.