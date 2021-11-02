Loki Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.25 or 0.07071475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.00317819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00943367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00085977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.70 or 0.00430897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00263154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.00226884 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.