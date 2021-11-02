LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $344.73 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,333,964 shares of company stock valued at $532,615,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.