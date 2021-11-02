LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.89.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

